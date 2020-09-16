Thunder Truck: Tree Falls on House in Andalusia

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network anchor Andrew James is in Thunder Truck this afternoon, checking on conditions throughout the area. He has spent time in Covington County, which has seen some of the heaviest rainfall locally.

This morning, a tree fell onto a house on River Falls Street in Andalusia. A woman was inside but was in a different part of the house when it happened. Her relatives live nearby and checked on her. She will be okay.

The relatives say the weather wasn’t even getting bad when the tree fell.

Elsewhere in Covington County, reports of damage and falling trees are coming in to the Emergency Management Agency. Workers say it may be sometime overnight before they can start counting up the reports they are getting.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.