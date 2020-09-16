Tropical Storm Conditions Due To Sally Continue Through Wednesday Night

by Ben Lang

Torrential rain, tropical-storm-force winds, and a threat for brief tornadoes best sum up the rest of Wednesday for central and south Alabama. At 1PM, Sally was downgraded to a tropical storm with winds near 70 mph. It’s still crawling north-northeast at only 5 miles per hour. The forward speed could increase some today and tonight. Eventually, Sally moves into east-central Alabama Thursday morning. As the circulation moves east, wind speeds and rain rates across our area decrease. Expect much improved, though still breezy weather by Thursday afternoon.

For now, expect very heavy rain to continue across our area. Radar estimates indicate rain totals approaching 9″ between Andalusia and Opp. Heavy rain bands continue to stream across central and south Alabama. Expect these totals to climb throughout the day and into the night. A flash flood watch remain in effect through Thursday morning across the entire area. Take the flash flood threat seriously- turn around, don’t drown.

Tropical storm force wind gusts could down trees and cause power outages. Greenville and Andalusia/Opp report max wind gusts over 50 mph today. Expect wind gusts 45 mph+ across the rest of our area throughout the day.

There’s a threat for brief tornadoes across far southeast Alabama. So far, so good on that front, but there are still convective bands in northwest Florida worth watching. The threat should subside late this evening.

Our weather rapidly improves Thursday as the remnants of Sally move into Georgia.