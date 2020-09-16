Troy Basketball Players, Davis and Rushing, named to ASUN All-Decade Team

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. — Former Troy men’s basketball standouts Greg Davis and Robert Rushing were named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Decade Team (2001-10), the conference announced Wednesday.

The 22-man team was comprised of players who competed for at least two ASUN seasons during the decade and earned either three first-team All-Conference honors, four All-Conference selections, multiple Scholar-Athlete or Player of the Year honors, 1,5000 career points or 1,000 career rebounds.

A native of Bradley, Ark., Davis made the most of his two seasons at Troy earning All-American status in 2004. The 2003-04 ASUN Player of the Year, Davis averaged 15.5 points and 8.1 assists that season. Davis’ 256 assists were both an ASUN conference record and a Troy single-season record. Despite playing just the two seasons at Troy, Davis left Troy with 835 points and 408 (2nd most in D-I history) career assists.

The seventh-leading scorer in program history (1,533 points), Rushing played four seasons (1998-02) for the Trojans scoring over 1,500 career points. One of 27 players to score 1,000 career points in a Trojan uniform, Rushing led Troy to the 2001-02 Atlantic Sun Regular Season title and was named to the All-ASUN first team in 2001-02. A two-time all-conference honoree, Rushing earned second-team All-ASUN recognition in 2000-01.

Complete 22-Man List:

Justin Hare (Belmont)

Adam Sonn (Belmont)

Jonathan Rodriguez (Campbell)

Courtney Pigram (ETSU)

Mike Smith (ETSU)

Kevin Tiggs (ETSU)

Earnest Crumbley (FAU)

Thomas Terrell (Georgia State)

Shernard Long (Georgia State)

Tim Jennings (Gardner-Webb)

Ben Smith (Jacksonville)

Adanna Hodzic (Lipscomb)

Brian Fisk (Lipscomb)

Eddie Ard (Lipscomb)

Josh Slater (Lipscomb)

James Florence (Mercer)

Scott Emerson (Mercer)

E.J. Gordon (Stetson)

Garfield Blair (Stetson)

Greg Davis (Troy)

Robert Rushing (Troy)