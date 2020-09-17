Chance Of Showers Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

Sally has moved on but the circulation on the backside of the tropical system is keeping clouds over our area. These will continue to thin out with time. Overnight is looking fairly mild under a mostly cloudy sky. Temps will fall off into the upper 60s. We expect a partly sunny sky with only a slight chance of a shower Friday. Temps will easily climb back into the mid 80s for highs. Mean while, a tropical disturbance over of the SW gulf is trying to develop into a depression or storm over the next few days. Either way, tropical moisture looks to spread northward and might arrive over us Saturday into Sunday. We will carry a chance for showers throughout the weekend. Heading into next week, high pressure settles over the deep south and we clear out and cool down. Morning lows could be rather refreshing with mid to upper 50s possible. The entire week is looking like a hint of fall with mild temps and clear skies.