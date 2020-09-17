Department of Agriculture & Industries Launches Hurricane Sally Damage Assessment Survey

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prior to and after Hurricane Sally hit our state, the Department of Agriculture and Industries has been hard at work to assist Alabama farmers and consumers. The Department is gathering information from farmers who experienced agricultural damage from the excessive winds, rainfall and flooding caused by Hurricane Sally.

To collect the most accurate damage assessments, the Department has established an online reporting survey to simplify the process for producers who have experienced agricultural damage. Producers should visit agi.alabama.gov/HurricaneSally to complete the survey.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who experienced significant damage during this powerful hurricane.” He continued, “Alabama farmers have already faced economic hardships this year due to market instability, trade concerns and the coronavirus pandemic.”

