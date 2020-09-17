“Forrest Gump” Author Winston Groom Dies
Alabama native and “Forrest Gump” author Winston Groom has died.
Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson posted the news on her Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom,” said Mayor Wilson. “The City of Fairhope has lost an iconic author today. Please keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Groom, who was from Fairhope, wrote the novel in 1986. It was later adapted into the movie starring Tom Hanks, Sally Field, and Gary Sinise.
Winston Groom was 77 years old.