Man Hit By Car on South Court Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police Department is investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Capt. Saba Coleman says it happened just before 3:00PM near the intersection of South Court Street and West Patton Ave.

Capt. Coleman says when officers and Montgomery Fire arrived on the scene, they made contact with the adult male pedestrian. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured and remained on the scene.