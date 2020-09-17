Papa John’s Announces Plans for New Headquarters in Atlanta

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pizza purveyor Papa John’s has announced plans to move its global headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky to a yet-to-be-determined location in metro Atlanta. The move will bring 200 jobs to the Atlanta area.

The pizza delivery company said Thursday that the new headquarters and associated organizational changes are expected to be complete by next summer.

The move comes as the company charts a new strategic course after fallout with its founder, John Schnatter, and as its stock price rises amid growing demand brought on by changes in consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

