Police Respond to Traffic Accident on Atlanta Highway
Montgomery Police are responding to a single vehicle traffic accident on Atlanta Highway near Coliseum Boulevard. The car left the roadway and collided into a brick column.
Alabama News Network Traffic Reporter Jerry Howell says police responded to the accident with injury Thursday morning. The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital.
We have reached out to Montgomery Police for more information and will update this story as we learn more.