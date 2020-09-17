Sally Exits Stage Right; A Taste Of Fall This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Sally Exits stage right into Georgia/South Carolina today. The heaviest rain and gustiest winds are over now. However, spotty showers and wind gusts up to 20 mph remain possible today. Otherwise, expect a north-northwest wind around 10 to 15 mph with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures only warm into the low to mid 80s. A few breaks of sunshine are possible through the afternoon. The spotty showers taper off overnight, with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Friday. A cold front pushes through our area by Friday evening, but easterly flow and lingering moisture behind the front lend to spotty showers through the weekend. The front brings a taste of Fall, however, with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s Saturday through Tuesday. The weekend may feature more clouds than sun, but Monday and Tuesday could feature more sunshine. Some rain may return to our area next Wednesday and Thursday, but the chance looks low at this time.

A wrench in the mainly dry forecast for our area is an area of low pressure in the southwest Gulf. The NHC gives it a high (90%) formation chance through 2 and 5 days. The GFS and Euro models show completely different solutions for where it may end up. Though the general idea is that the potential tropical system meanders around the gulf through early next week. The Euro develops the system and brings it towards the southwest Louisiana coast next Wednesday/Thursday. Meanwhile, the GFS shows less development with the system eventually turning west into the central Texas coast.

Bottom line- certainty is low at this point, but any system in the Gulf needs to be watched closely. Elsewhere, Teddy is a major hurricane in the central Atlantic. It could become a Category 4 hurricane over the next couple days, and may impact Bermuda early next week. You may recall that Bermuda was struck directly by hurricane Paulette just earlier this week. Another hurricane is certainly not what the island needs.