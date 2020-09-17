Selma Church Gives Away 100 Hot Meals

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma church provides hot meals for dozens of people in the community — in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Free meals were given away to a hundred people at Vasser’s Mini Mart in Selma Thursday morning — thanks to a random act of kindness — by members of Northside Baptist Church.

“I am very thankful for the blessing that we have received here today. I come out to get breakfast and what a surprise lunch was already taken care of,” said Mary Craig.

It’s the fourth time church has given away hot meals to people in the community since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“We thought that we could do three things, we could pray, we could love and we could help. And this is part of the helping,” said Gene Hisel.

“God wants us to serve everyone in all different ways. And one of the ways that we can do is to give a hot meal right now,” said Kathy Smith.

Church members say providing the meals is also a way to reach out to the community — to share the gospel — and the love of Christ.

A fifth hot meal giveaway is already in the works. However, a specific date for the event — hasn’t been set.