Tropical Depression Sally Exiting to the East

by Ryan Stinnett

Sally continues to linger over East Alabama, but will continue to push off towards the east and will exit the state later this morning. Latest update from NHC: The center of Tropical Depression Sally was located near latitude 31.8 North, longitude 85.7 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph, and a northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected into Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move across southeastern Alabama this morning, over central Georgia this afternoon and evening, and move over South Carolina late tonight into Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Sally is expected to become a remnant low by tonight or Friday morning. The estimated minimum central pressure based on nearby surface observations is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Clouds will linger across much of Alabama today, we are going to continue to have breezy conditions, and areas of light rain will persist at times through the day. The high today will be around 80° for most communities. Then, on Friday, the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the low to mid-80s, with a few showers across the area ahead of a front that will be pushing south through Alabama.

Then, the weekend will feature partly sunny conditions with cooler temperatures as highs will only be in the upper 70s for most locations. There has been some “model madness” concerning potential for moisture return over the southern half of the state, and that is why we are going to at least keep more clouds than sun in the forecast, with a few showers possible both days.

NEXT WEEK: The weather for now looks very quiet with sunshine back in full supply. Fall officially arrives on Tuesday and it will be feeling like it across all of Alabama. For much of next week, expect mostly sunny pleasant days, fair cool nights. Highs ranging from 78-82, lows mostly in the 50s and 60s.

IN THE TROPICS: A lot of activity continues across the Atlantic, but most of these are no threat to the U.S. However, we are watching one area in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, that will more than likely become a depression over the next 24 hours, and then likely Wilfred.

Thunderstorm activity has continued to increase and become better organized this morning in association with a well-defined low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Upper-level winds are gradually becoming more conducive for development and, if this recent development trend continues, a tropical depression or a tropical could form later today. The low is expected to meander over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next day or so before moving slowly northward to northeastward on Friday and Saturday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon. Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

For now, the models shows this feature developing and likely heading towards the Gulf coast of South Texas or northern Mexico.

Have a great day!

Ryan