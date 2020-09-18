Alabama’s Nate Oats reacts to Maui Invitational being moved to North Carolina

The new official start date for the 2020 Maui Invitational will be announced soon. The other major college basketball tournament that is held in the 808 is the Diamond Head Classic, which is rumored to be moving off island to Orlando — operating in a bubble format, much like the NBA. While no official announcement has been made for the move, Diamond Head Classic officials issued a statement saying they are figuring out their next moves. “ESPN Events continues to evaluate the next steps for our owned and operated events as conferences make decisions on their seasons.” A spokesperson said.