Beta Forms In The Gulf; Fall-Like This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Calm and cooler weather across our area this weekend. However, expect more clouds than sun through Sunday. Friday night looks mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. Temperatures fall into the 70s by 7PM, so high school football weather might actually feel more fall-like.

Saturday and Sunday look cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect a breezy east wind each day. Again, a mostly cloudy sky prevails both days with perhaps a handful of stray showers. However, our area stays mainly dry this weekend.

We could see a bit more sunshine early next week. Temperatures remain Fall-like, just in time for the Autumnal equinox on Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80° Monday and Tuesday. Both days look rain-free, but rain could return late next week depending on Tropical Storm Beta’s ultimate track.

Tropical storm Beta is located in the western Gulf of Mexico. Certainty on the eventual track of this system is low. However, the National Hurricane Center’s official track keeps Beta near the northwest Gulf coast through next Wednesday, away from our area. The GFS and Euro are in better agreement on a general northeast track after Wednesday. That would bring at least some rain towards our area late Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Keep an eye on Beta and future forecast updates. The NHC forecasts Beta to become a Hurricane Monday, with some weakening after that.

Outside of Beta, the tropical Atlantic is very active. Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic Friday morning. It won’t last long, dissipating long before it gets anywhere near the United States. Sub-tropical storm Alpha formed near Portugal’s coast Friday morning. It won’t last long, and dissipates over Spain this weekend. Teddy is a powerful Category 3 hurricane in the central Atlantic. It’s not a threat to the United States at the moment. However, it could be near Bermuda early next week. The latest forecast track from the National hurricane center brings the eye of Teddy east of the island, sparing Bermuda from direct impacts. It wasn’t long ago that hurricane Paulette struck the island directly.