Cooler This Weekend; Watching Tropical Depression 22 In The Gulf

by Ben Lang

The weather looks calm and cooler across our area this weekend. However, expect more clouds than sun through Sunday. For Friday afternoon, high temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s. There could be a handful of stray showers, but these would be brief and very light. Measurable rain is unlikely. Friday night looks mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. Temperatures fall into the 70s by 7PM, so high school football weather might actually feel more fall-like.

Saturday and Sunday look cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect a breezy east wind each day, with winds up to 20 mph Sunday. Again, expect a mostly cloudy sky each day with perhaps a handful of stray showers. However, our area stays mainly dry this weekend.

We could see a bit more sunshine early next week. Temperatures remain Fall-like, just in time for the Autumnal equinox on Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80° Monday and Tuesday. Both days look rain-free, but rain could return late next week depending on Tropical Depression 22’s ultimate track.

Tropical depression 22 is located in the western Gulf of Mexico. Certainty on the eventual track of this system is low. However, the National Hurricane Center’s official track keeps TD 22 near the northwest Gulf coast through next Wednesday, away from our area. The GFS and the Euro remain split on the path after that. The Euro shows run-to-run consistency with an eventual northeast motion. That would bring at least some rain towards our area late Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The GFS currently shows the remnants of the system moving inland into Texas, with tropical moisture getting picked up and transported north well northwest of our area.

Time will tell, but keep an eye on TD22 and future forecast updates. The NHC forecasts 22 to become Hurricane Beta Sunday evening, with some weakening after that.