Front Dropping South Today; Waiting on Wilfred in Gulf

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY FRONT: A cold front will push south through the state today in a mostly dry fashion and that will bring a cooler air mass of the weekend. However, for today, the day should be mainly cloudy, with the chance of a rouge shower or two as the front passes through, but these are unlikely. Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s again.

THE WEEKEND: Cooler, drier settles into the state for the weekend, and we are in store for some truly delightful fall weather, for this official last weekend of summer. Both Saturday and Sunday we expect highs in the upper 70s with lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. The sky will feature more clouds than sun, due to tropical moisture in the upper-levels, streaming in from the southwest in part to our new tropical system in the Gulf, however, the lower levels of the atmosphere will remain relatively dry, and any shower activity will be few and far between.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWENTY-TWO: At 400 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Two was located near latitude 22.9 North, longitude 94.1 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northeast near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected through early Saturday. A slow westward motion is forecast to begin late Saturday that will likely continue into early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system could be near or at hurricane strength by Sunday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

NEXT WEEK: As we roll out of summer and into fall next week, as the autumnal equinox occurs Tuesday, the weather for Alabama, looks amazing. Sunny comfortable days, clear cool nights through the week. Highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday, followed by low 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 50s most of the week…Certainly feeling like fall as we start fall.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!!!

