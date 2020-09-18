LACEUP Highlights – Week Five
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
(Includes Thursday results)
CLASS 7A
Auburn 47, Jeff Davis 0
James Clemens 35, Huntsville 14
Florence 1, Bob Jones 0, forfeit
Sparkman 21, Austin 14
Vestavia Hills 17, Tuscaloosa County 10
CLASS 6A
Briarwood Christian 28, Huffman 16
Buckhorn 13, Decatur 7
Cullman 48, Hazel Green 6
Gardendale 42, Jasper 0
Hartselle 56, Columbia 0
Lee-Montgomery 1, Russell County 0, forfeit
McAdory 25, Bessemer City 0
Mountain Brook 24, Shades Valley 7
Pelham 1, Helena 0, forfeit
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 38, Corner 14
Boaz 38, Sardis 0
Central, Clay County 51, Beauregard 6
Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Marbury 12
Pike Road 1, Rehobeth 0, forfeit
Russellville 27, Lawrence County 18
CLASS 4A
Deshler 26, Brooks 7
Geneva 41, Ashford 8
Madison County 29, Randolph 14
Montevallo 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit
Northside 37, Hamilton 0
West Limestone 37, West Morgan 15
CLASS 3A
East Lawrence 42, Danville 0
Fyffe 54, Brindlee Mountain 6
Hokes Bluff 42, Glencoe 0
J.B. Pennington 24, Oakman 21
Montgomery Catholic 41, Beulah 7
Opp 54, Daleville 6
Piedmont 1, Weaver 0, forfeit
Sylvania 35, Collinsville 0
Walter Wellborn 49, Pleasant Valley 14
CLASS 2A
Central Coosa 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit
Isabella 39, Verbena 14
North Sand Mountain 49, Tanner 14
Orange Beach 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Randolph County 33, Horseshoe Bend 12
Section 1, Ider 0, forfeit
Spring Garden 34, Cleveland 14
Thorsby 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 28, Keith 8
Fruitdale 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
Maplesville 35, Loachapoka 0
Millry 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 10
Pickens County 34, Lynn 12
Verbena 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Talladega County Central 1, Victory Christian 0, forfeit
Waterloo 46, Vina 0
Woodland 33, Donoho 14