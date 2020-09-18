Pay It Forward: Saundra Cunningham of Deatsville

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Saundra Cunningham of Deatsville.

She served for 24 years in the U.S. Air Force and believes giving back right in her backyard is just as much of an honor.

Cunningham works as a contractor at Maxwell Air Force Base now and is one of the first faces many see as they are welcomed to their new home on base. She wears many hats in the faith-based community while helping lead at Maxwell-Gunter Protestant Parish. She’s a leader that doesn’t hesitate to step in wherever there’s a need, whether it’s making meals for officers and trainees or catering community events.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, Saundra Cunningham for all that you do!