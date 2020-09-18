Prattville Police Chase Ends in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police and ALEA Agents were involved in a police chase Friday morning.

Prattville police attempted to stop a vehicle. The suspect then reversed towards the officer and his unit. A pursuit was initiated which continued on I-65 South with the state troopers helping.

The suspect, Markia Pettus, was stopped on I-85 North between Exit 4 and Exit 6 and taken into custody.

A police chase from Prattville ends in Montgomery on I-85N between Exit 4 and Exit 6. We're working to get details on the situation. #ALNewsNetwork — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) September 18, 2020

No injuries have been reported nor any vehicle damage has been reported at this time.

This case is under review, and Pettus is charged with multiple traffic violations and narcotics violations. We will provide an update when it is available.