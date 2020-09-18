Second Person Arrested in Chemical Endangerment of Child Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday September 15th , the Troy Police Department arrested 32-year-old Marcus Tawuan Xavier Scott of Troy on 3 counts of Chemical Endangerment of a Child.

On September 9, the Troy Police Department was notified by the Pike County Department of Human Resources of a on going investigation involving 3 juveniles being exposed to narcotics. Troy Police Narcotics Investigators were notified of the events.

After further investigation by Narcotics Investigators they were able to obtain felony warrants for the arrest of Shelbie Lynn Moore, the mother of the three juveniles, and Scott, on 3 counts of Chemical Endangerment of a Child.

On September 14th , the Troy Police Department made contact with Moore in Troy and placed her under arrest on the 3 warrants. The following day, Troy Police Officers made contact with Scott at the Pardons and Parole Office in Troy and he was arrested on his 3 warrants.

Moore and Scott were both transported to the Troy City Jail for processing and later taken to the Pike County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department