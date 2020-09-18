Selma University Inaugurates New President

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Today officially marks a new beginning at Selma University. The historically black private christian college is now under new leadership.

Eddie Hill, Jr. took over the reigns of leadership at Selma University back in June. He was installed as president Friday morning.

“I’m very optimistic about the new leadership. It creates a new atmosphere, a new opportunity to build upon the past. And to move forward into a more prosperous future,” said SU Instructor Otis Culliver.

Hill has more than 30 years of experience in the field of education. School officials say he has all the tools necessary to lead the financially strapped school — back from the brink of collapse.

“He’s served as a superintendent, he’s worked for the State Department of Education. His specialty is finance and right now Selma could use someone of that nature,” said Dean of Instruction Keith Stewart.

“He’s going to grow this university. I was just honored to be a part, when he asked me to be a part of his leadership team to join him, because I believe in Eddie Hill, I know that he’s a winner.”

Hill is the school’s 21st President.

Selma University was founded in 1878.