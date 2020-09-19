Mainly Cloudy And Cool While Beta Looms In The Gulf

by Ben Lang

A taste of Fall was definitely in the air Saturday, with high temperatures only warming into the 70s. It was a gloomy day, with an overcast sky and light rain across south Alabama. Looks like the same story for this evening. Expect temperatures to slowly decline into the upper 60s between 9 and 11PM. Light rain or drizzle may continue as well. Overnight lows look cooler, in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds linger through Sunday. Some light rain is possible too, mainly across south Alabama. High temperatures only reach the mid to upper 70s. A few breaks of sunshine are possible by the afternoon, just don’t count on it.

Fall-like weather continues early next week. Expect high temperatures only in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Due to the proximity and southwesterly shear impacting Beta in the northwest Gulf, both days feature more clouds than sun in our area. Monday looks dry, but some spotty light rain appears possible Tuesday.

Beta remains a tropical storm with winds near 60 mph in the northwest Gulf of Mexico. The storm is stationary as of the 4PM Saturday advisory. It’s starting a westward turn, which brings Beta near the Texas coast through early next week. Land interaction and persistent wind shear should weaken the storm by Wednesday. Beta or its remnants turn northeast late next week, which works to increase our rain chance late next week.

Temperatures warm slightly towards the end of next week. Expect highs back in the low to mid 80s by Friday. Decent chances for rain continue into next weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s next Saturday and Sunday.