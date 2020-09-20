Impacts From Beta Late Week

by Shane Butler

Gulf moisture is streaming into our southern areas while high pressure keeps it cool and dry over our northern counties. T. S. Beta is circulating moisture into southern Alabama. This is leading to clouds with light rain at times. Mean while, high pressure to our east is providing a drier northeasterly flow and keeping partly cloudy and cool conditions across north central Alabama. Temps will be very fall-like with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s the next few days. It’s timely as fall officially begins Tuesday. Beginning late Wednesday and continuing into the weekend, tropical moisture from Beta will be flowing over the state. We expect rain and storms mainly Thursday/Friday with some rain activity lingering into the weekend. This tropical system won’t be anything close to what we saw with Sally. Some gusty winds mainly westward but periods of rain area wide. The wind flow will be southerly during this time, so temps will warm back into the lower to mid 80s for several days. Looks like another cool down behind a frontal passage the final week of September.