Brantwood Children’s Home Host Annual Golf Tournament Thursday

by Kay McCabe

The Brantwood Children’s Home will be hosting their annual “Fore The Love of Our Children” Golf Tournament this Thursday, Sept. 24 at Robert Trent Jones at Capitol Hill Prattville.

The Golf Tournament will ultimately benefit the children and youth living at Brantwood. Funds raised through the Golf Tournament will assist with general operating expenses as well as building structure maintenance, updates and repairs – all of which are vital for serving the needs of Brantwood residents.

Registration will be open through Thursday.

You can also support the children and youth living at Brantwood through a one-time gift or a recurring/monthly contribution by calling 334-265-0784, or giving online at www.brantwoodchildrenshome. org