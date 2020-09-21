Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard Asks for Reduced Prison Sentence

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard is asking for a reduced prison sentence. Hubbard’s lawyers say his four-year prison sentence should be reduced since appellate courts overturned half of the counts.

A jury in Lee County convicted Hubbard of 12 ethics charges in 2016. The Alabama Supreme Court overturned five of the counts earlier this year, while upholding six others.

In a motion filed Friday, his attorneys argued that he should get a new sentence because he now stands convicted on half the counts for which he was originally sentenced.

Lawyers asked the judge to consider the punishment he has already suffered, including his removal from office.