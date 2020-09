by Alabama News Network Staff

Former State Senator David Burkette entered a guilty plea Monday morning to Judge Tiffany McCord. Burkette plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of campaign finance violation.

As part of his plea deal, Burkette gets a suspended 30-day sentence. He won’t serve any jail time. Burkette will also have 12 months of unsupervised probation.

Burkette has to pay fines in the amount of $3000 plus court costs and fees.