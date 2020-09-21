Montgomery County Mugshots (9/13-9/19)
Posted:
by
Alabama News Network Staff
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 9/13-9/19.
All are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
2/26
BAILEY, MATTHEW _Firearm-Person Forbidden to Possess
3/26
BENNER, GABRIEL _Burglary III
4/26
CARPENTER, RICHARD _Burglary III (Unoccupied)
5/26
CARTER, AUTRA – Arson 2nd Degree
6/26
COLLEY, COREY _Burglary III (Unoccupied)
7/26
DAVIS, COURTNEY _Burglary III
8/26
DAY JR, DAVID _Burglary III (Unoccupied)
9/26
HALL, IVRY _Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
10/26
HENLEY, MARGARET _Human Trafficking 2nd Degree
11/26
HINES, DAKOTA _Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)
12/26
HOOKS, LOUIS _Robbery 1st
13/26
JACKSON, SHAWN _Destruction of Property by Inmate
14/26
NATHAN, WILLELLA _Domestic Violence 2nd – Assault 2nd
15/26
NEEDHAM, SAMUEL _Domestic Violence 2nd – Assault 2nd
16/26
NEWTON, JOSHUA _Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd
17/26
PAIGE, CHRISTINE _Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd
18/26
PIERCE, JEFFERY _Auto Burglary
19/26
RICHARDS, ANTHONY _Robbery 1st
20/26
ROSEMOND, PAMELA _Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
21/26
SMITH, AUGUSTUS _Parole Violation
22/26
SMITH, MICHAEL _Probation Revocation
23/26
WALKER, CORNELIUS _Robbery 1st
24/26
WILKINSON, TYLER _Unlawful Possesion of a Controlled Substance
25/26
WILLIAMS, CHATO _Domestic Violence 3rd (Harrassment)
26/26
WILLIAMS, STEVEN _Probation Revocation