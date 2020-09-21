Two Elmore County Schools Athletic Programs Suspended Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two schools in Elmore County are suspending sporting competitions due to COVID-19. The Wetumpka High School football teams is suspending their season for one week following positive COVID-19 tests from players. The Elmore County High School volleyball team is suspending their program for two weeks.

ADPH guidelines require 10 days self-isolation for positive cases of COVID-19. The AHSAA requires an additional five days.

Twelve Wetumpka football players have tested positive and eight others are self-isolated due to exposure to a positive case.

The Wetumpka High School administration and coaching staff will reevaluate the team’s health status on September 28 and discuss options.

One Elmore County volleyball player has tested positive for COVID-19 and 13 others are self-isolated due to exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 prompting them to shut down for at least two weeks.

The Elmore County High School administration will monitor the situation and determine when the team resumes competitions.