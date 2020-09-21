Warming & Wet Late Week

by Shane Butler

We head into the work week with high pressure to our east and T.S. Beta to our west. Both are having an impact on our weather. The ridge of high pressure is maintaining a dry NE flow over the area. Mean while, the circulation around beta and a SW flow aloft is bringing clouds over us. Cooler temps underneath this setup has been the rule and we see this holding on through Wednesday. After that, a southerly wind flow develops and temps soar into the low to mid 80s late week. This change in wind flow is in response to T.S. Beta or what’s left of it Thursday into Friday. All indications are it will be a weak system generating some rain as it passes through the region. Rainfall potential will hover between 1 to 2 inches with higher amounts in our western most counties. As the tropical system departs a frontal boundary slides into the deep south over the weekend. This front will make use of any linger moisture and produce showers and storms Saturday into Sunday. The frontal boundary moves southward and a fresh batch of cool/dry air settles over us early next week.