Air Force Football Team Honoring Tuskegee Airmen with Special Edition Uniforms

The Air Force football team will honor the Tuskegee Airmen with the 2020 edition of the Air Power Legacy Series uniform. The Falcons will debut the special uniform for the Navy game, Oct. 3, in Falcon Stadium.

The uniform is gray with black lettering. The chrome base gray helmet features the P-51 aircraft flown by the Tuskegee Airmen with signature red tails and nose that helped identify the squadron. The helmet features the four squadron patches for the 99th, 100th, 301st and 302nd. The pants feature an authentic stenciled information graphic on the side. The custom nameplate on the jersey says Red Tails, inspired by hand-lettered names painted on the side of the P-51 aircraft.

This year marks the fifth season of the Air Power Legacy Series, started in 2016 to honor the Air Force’s rich history. The team honored the World War II Flying Tigers of the U.S. Army Air Corps that year, followed by the F-35 aircraft in 2017. The team honored the AC-130 in 2018 and the C-17 aircraft last season.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African-American pilots from the U.S. Army Air Corps commissioned by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in September 1940. The pilots began their training at Moton Field in Tuskegee. More than 900 pilots graduated from the program and more than 350 served in active duty as fighter pilots.