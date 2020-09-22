Auburn Man Charged in August Theft of Property Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police charged 34-year-old Arthur Lewis Bailey with first degree theft of property on Friday, September 19. The arrest stems from a theft report on August 16. The arrest occurred in the 3200 block of Lee Road 10 in Auburn.

Police located the stolen property and arrested Bailey after identifying him as a suspect. Bailey also had a warrant for failure to appear.

Police transported Bailey to Lee County Jail and gave him a $5,500 bond.