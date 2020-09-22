Goodwyn Middle School Honors Local Veterans with National Constitution Day Drive-Thru Event

by Alabama News Network Staff

Goodwyn Middle School celebrated National Constitution Day a little different this year. The school held a drive-thru event Tuesday honoring local veterans. The event originally scheduled for September 17, was rescheduled due to Hurricane Sally concerns.

Veterans received a goody bag and box lunch at the event. The goody bag contained a Goodwyn Middle School T-shirt and other items.

Normally the students would play a big role in serving the dinner and participating in the event but due to Covid-19 they only had a drive-thru.

The event was from 11:30am-1:15pm with 50 to 100 veterans expected to come.