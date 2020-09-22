Labor Day Not Yet Leading to COVID-19 Rise in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s been two weeks since the Labor Day holiday and the coronavirus numbers still aren’t in. The delay has health officials cautiously optimistic that the state is making progress in the pandemic.

New cases are being confirmed daily and about 240 people have died of COVID-19 since the first weekend of September. But Alabama’s daily caseload has declined a little instead of skyrocketing, even as testing increases.

The head of the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Scott Harris, says he is “pleasantly surprised.” Alabama Hospital Association president Donald Wilson says requiring masks in public seems to have made a difference.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)