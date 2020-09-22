Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin Forming Racing Team with Bubba Wallace as the Driver

by Alabama News Network Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver. Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and top contender for this year’s Cup title, made the announcement on social media.

Tonight, I’m excited to announce MJ and I are starting a new, single car @NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021. Deciding on a driver was easy – it had to be @BubbaWallace. pic.twitter.com/nIJv0X6ZOX — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 22, 2020

The team will be a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin said additional details would be forthcoming. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. There’s been speculation for months that Hamlin was organizing some sort of ownership group.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)