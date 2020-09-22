Montgomery Police Involved in Pursuit, Suspect Crashes at Intersection of Court Street and Eastern Boulevard
On Tuesday, September 22, around 3:45pm, Montgomery police attempted to make a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard. When attempting to make the stop, the drive took off a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended with the suspect crashing at the intersection Eastern Boulevard at Court Street.
There were no injuries to the officers and the suspect received non-life threatening injuries from the collision. There is no further information available for release as the investigation is still ongoing.