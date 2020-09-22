No NFL Players Test Positive for COVID-19 in Week 2 of Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for September 13 – September 19.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for September 13 – September 19: