Rain Chances Rise As The Remnants of Beta Approach Thursday

by Ben Lang

It’s the Autumnal equinox and there’s still a feel of Fall in the air. Temperatures are only in the 50s to low 60s early Tuesday morning. Cooler temperatures prevail through the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a breezy east wind of 10 to 15 mph. Today looks mainly dry, but spotty light showers are possible across southwest Alabama. Tuesday night looks cool and mostly cloudy but dry again. Lows fall into the low 60s.

Rain chances start to increase Wednesday. Tropical storm Beta, currently inland near the central Texas coast, starts turning northeast. Most of the rain holds off until late Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night. Rain likely begins in west Alabama, gradually working east as we transition to Thursday. Thursday features the highest coverage of showers and storms, as then post-tropical Beta moves across Mississippi towards Alabama. Several inches of rain could fall along and north of I-20 through the end of the week. However, rain totals may only be around an inch around our area.

Tropical moisture persists in our area over the weekend. Expect decent chances for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Expect warmer afternoon temperatures, with highs in the mid 80s each day. Rain chances decrease early next week. Models hint at another front pushing through our area early to mid next week. That could bring another burst of cooler Fall air by next Wednesday.