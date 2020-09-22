Rain Returning Late Week

by Shane Butler



A mostly cloudy and cool weather pattern has a grip on our area. The setup is high pressure to the east and T.D. Beta to our west. The high is sending a cool/dry easterly wind flow underneath a moist southwesterly wind flow aloft. Temps are running well below the average highs for this time of the year. We should be seeing mid 80s instead of lower to mid 70s. Changes are on the way starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday. Remnants of Beta will pass to our west but close enough to draw gulf moisture into the area. Showers and storms are likely Thursday into Friday. Rainfall potential of .50 to 1 inch for our area. Maybe a little more in our western most counties. The tropical system moves on but there will be some lingering moisture over us for the weekend. Scat’d showers and storms are possible each afternoon. Temps return to the lower to mid 80s through the weekend into early next week. By Tuesday, we’re facing a cold front and its moving through with much cooler air behind it. It’s looking sunny and cool with highs back in the 70s around midweek.