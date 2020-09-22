What to do with Old Alabama Prisons?

by Alabama News Network Staff

A panel will consider what to do with Alabama’s existing prisons as the state moves forward with plans for three new, privately built facilities. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Tuesday she’s forming a 15-member commission to evaluate the state’s prisons. It will make recommendations about whether to renovate them or even use the buildings for something else.

A report is due by September 2023, or sooner if the final new prison is complete before then. The state plans to lease privately built prisons that will be located in Bibb, Elmore and Escambia counties.

The state is trying to fix years of understaffed, overcrowded prisons.

