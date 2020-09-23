A Few Showers Wednesday; Low-End Tornado Threat Thursday

by Ben Lang

It’s another relatively mild morning across central and south Alabama. Temperatures range from the low to mid 60s as of 6AM. The sky overhead remains mostly cloudy, with only a few peaks of sunshine here and there early this morning. Expect another day of more clouds than sun. However, most locations remain dry today. Areas west of I-65 have the best chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a slightly warmer day with highs closer to 80°. Tonight won’t be as cool, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances are much higher Thursday as the remnants of Beta finally move towards Alabama. Pockets of heavy rain arrive in west Alabama during the morning, and gradually spread east during the day. Storms are possible by the afternoon, and a few could be strong to severe. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out across our area. Thursday’s severe weather threat is very low end, but still worthy of remaining weather-aware for. The heaviest rain departs east Alabama late Thursday night.

Tropical moisture could linger across Alabama Friday through the weekend. That could lead to scattered showers and storms each day. Otherwise, expect warmer and muggier weather with highs in the mid 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Rain chances decline early next week, though Monday and Tuesday may still feature more clouds than sun. However, another taste of fall could arrive next Wednesday- the GFS and Euro both show a cold front pushing deep into the southeast. In addition to a cool-down, drier and sunnier weather looks to return.