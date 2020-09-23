Account Executive – WFXB Fox TV

by Laura Ross

Account Executive

Our sister station in Florence, SC, WFXB-FOX TV is seeking an Account Executive to consult with local businesses and agencies to help them achieve their marketing objectives in the Florence/Pee Dee/Lumberton area. The Account Executive should possess a positive attitude towards helping local, small businesses grow. Excellent communication skills and high energy are essential to the Account Executive’s success. Sales and Microsoft Office experience preferred.

The Account Executive will have responsibilities that include developing integrated marketing campaigns (TV/OTT/Digital), as well as preparing, negotiating and implementing sales proposals that are consistent with client and station goals. The AE must also possess the ability to present via Zoom or other video conference methods in order to remain safe and healthy in the current social climate.

A good driving record is required. If you are ready to work for a family-owned media company that is growing with the ever expanding media landscape, and have local contacts in our referenced areas above, we look forward to your Account Executive application.

To apply please send your resume via e-mail to ddamelio@wfxb.com or

Mail your resume to:

WFXB FOX TV

Attention: Dino Damelio

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer