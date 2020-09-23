Auburn University Asking Fans Not to Roll Toomer’s Trees This Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University officials are asking fans not to roll the trees at Toomer’s Corner this season.

Officials say while the two Auburn Oaks planted in 2017 and 10 descendant trees in Samford Park are showed excellent progress this year, the trees still need special care and monitoring to ensure full establishment.

University Arborist Alex Hedgepath says not rolling them this year will allow the trees more time to become more acclimated to their new environment.

“Although the Auburn Oaks are exhibiting signs of establishment, these oaks are still easily inside of a long transplant recovery phase,” Hedgepath said. “This means that small roots are still growing aggressively to make up for root loss that occurred before and at the time of planting. It is prudent to reduce foot traffic and excess water so that the new roots are not damaged and can establish the trees as soon as possible.”

In lieu of rolling the iconic trees this season, officials say fans can celebrate victories by rolling the two large southern magnolia trees and a white oak in front of Biggin Hall near Toomer’s Corner.

Auburn’s Landscape Services team monitors the trees’ soil moisture through in-ground devices called tensiometers. Each tree has four tensiometers that collect and send data to software used to interpret trends on water availability.

“Each tree is different, but most are in good condition and are showing increased resiliency to their new environment. With just five growing seasons in the ground, these live oaks have showed considerable root and shoot growth.”

Auburn officials also are encouraging mask wearing and physical distancing during gameday celebrations.

“We want everyone to enjoy the football atmosphere but to do so with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind,” said Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic. “This means to wear a mask and stay six feet apart.”

Auburn kicks off the 2020 season against Kentucky on Saturday at 11:00AM.