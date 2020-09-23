COVID-19 Crisis Transforms Annual Fair into Fall Festival in Selma

by George McDonald

COVID-19 has caused some major changes to the annual Central Alabama Fair in Selma. And as a result – organizers have even changed the name — of this year’s event.

Fair Manager John Haskell is working to get the fairgrounds ready for this year’s event.

“It’s gon’ be different,” said Haskell.

“We gon’ call it the Central Alabama Fall Festival instead of the Central Alabama Fair.”

Haskell says the festival won’t have the pageants — performances — arts and craft exhibits — or the petting zoo — that the fair would. But it will have the rides — the games — and the food — that people enjoy.

Haskell says the festival is the perfect opportunity for people tired of being cooped up indoors due to COVID-19 — to get out of the house and have a little fun.

CDC guidelines will be followed at the festival — he said that includes social distancing when possible — face masks — and temperature checks at the gate.

“Gon’ have hand sanitizer machines set up around the area where they can wash their hands,” said Haskell.

“The carny people told me that they gon’ — stop the whole ride and spray down every so often.”

Admission to the festival is $5 dollars. And children under 3 feet tall – get in free.

SOT- Just want you to come out and enjoy yourself and have fun, and stay safe and behave yourself.

The Central Alabama Fall Festival — is sponsored by the Selma Lion’ Club.

It runs October 6th through 10th.