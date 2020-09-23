Dreamland BBQ in Downtown Montgomery Temporarily Closes

by Jerome Jones

Dreamland BBQ in downtown Montgomery is closing its doors, temporarily.

Officials say they plan to re-open in March with hopes that people will be traveling more.

Management says the restaurants profits have dropped significantly since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“I estimate we’re losing 60,000 customers per month,” says operating partner Bob Parker.

Parker says if the restaurant had to continue operating at its current rate, they would have to close permanently.

Dreamland will continue to pay rent and utilities at its downtown location, in preparation for their early 2021 re-opening.

Dreamland BBQ has been at its downtown Montgomery locations for 11 years.