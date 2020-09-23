Pay It Forward: Jacque Chandler of Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Jacque Chandler of Montgomery.

He’s a photographer that volunteers his time and talents to countless non-profits around the River Region, capturing memories, smiles and history. For the last 30 years that he’s lived in Montgomery he’s had a front row seat to history capturing some of his favorite shots, he says, of Civil Rights and charity events.

“The way I can give back is through my skill as a photographer, and I can afford that,” he humbly explained.

For Jacque’s commitment and willingness to give back one picture at a time, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting him with $333. Thank you, Jacque Chandler for all that you do!