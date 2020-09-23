Three Men Arrested in Armed Robbery at AUM

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested three men in connection to armed robbery on the campus on Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM).

Cpl. Earnestina McGriff says 19-year old Kesean Quarles, 19-year-old Kashton Calloway, and 21-year-od Jeremy Calhoun are charged with first degree Robbery for the incident that occurred on campus on September 14.

Court documents show that around 1:30AM, the victim went to his car to get personal belongings from his vehicle. Soon after, all three suspects jumped out of a white Nissan Maxima with handguns demanding property from the victim.

Court documents also say that while Calhoun held the victim at gunpoint, Quarles stood by as Calloway went inside the vehicle and stole a pair of AirPods, a handgun, and a laser sight. All items were valued at roughly $600.

Montgomery police are also charging Calhoun and Calloway in a separate robbery.

Police say on September 14 at approximately 7:00PM, both suspects robbed at victim at gunpoint in the 7800 block of Taylor Park Road.

Court documents say Calhoun and Calloway robbed the victim at gunpoint and stole $400 and an iPhone 11.

The victim in the AUM case was able to identify Calloway through Snapchat and later found his name on Facebook.

All three men are currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.