Replacing Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Seat

by Samantha Williams

As the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose in front of the supreme court, the debate over her empty seat continues.

Her death has sparked controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his selection to replace Justice Ginsburg in the coming days.

As mourners came to pay their final respects to the Ruth Bader Ginsberg Thursay– a 27-year veteran to the supreme court and second woman, first Jewish person to serve the seat.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers calls Justice Ginsberg historic, “She made some landmark decisions regarding equal rights. Serving 27 years is indicative on how long on how long this supreme court appointment will be… how important they are.”

Now, President Donald Trump is pressured to fill big shoes in the 115th U.S. Supreme Justice seat,”President Trump’s ability to get an appointment and get it confirmed prior to the election or during this year is very paramount to his legacy. It’s as important as him being re-elected as republicans are concerned.”

There’s a Republican majority in the senate right now… 53 to 47. Filling this seat, Flowers said, is a different ball game from when Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, “In that case, you had the most conservative justice of the supreme court, Scalia, getting replaced by another conservative Kavanaugh. Where in this case, you have the most liberal member of the supreme court being replaced by a conservative female.”

Steve said in 2016 when republicans stalled on appointing Merrick Garland, waiting for President Trump to be elected, it was beneficial. He said Democrats are attempting to do the same, “The problem is, you have to have the majority in the senate to do that.”

I asked Steve how this appointment could impact relations between the parties for years to come, “It’s going to make it even more partisan. It’s going to make it even more acrimonious. It’s going to be the most acrimonious relationship between the parties I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.”

Steve Flowers expects Trump’s appointee to sit on the court for the next 25 to 30 years.

Justice Ginsburg’s flag-draped coffin has been lying in front of the court since Wednesday. President Trump visited Thursday. On Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. She’s the first woman to receive the honor.