A Few Severe Storms Capable Of Brief Tornadoes Thursday

by Ben Lang

Clouds and rain return to the area today, as post-tropical Beta finally pushes into Alabama. Showers are ongoing early this morning, producing locally heavy downpours. Expect some storms in the mix this afternoon and evening. A few could be strong or severe, capable of wind gusts up to 60 mph and perhaps a brief tornado. However, this is a very low-end threat. Most our area just deals with routine showers and storms at times throughout the day. However, remain weather aware, as a tornado warning or two could be issued by the National Weather Service today.

Storms and heavier rain exit our area late this evening. A mostly cloudy sky and lingering light showers persist overnight. Low temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Friday looks drier, but a few spotty showers remain possible. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s otherwise.

The first part of the weekend looks mainly dry, with just some spotty showers and a partly cloudy sky Saturday. Sunday could feature more showers and storms around our area, as another cold front approaches our area by Monday.

The next cold front also keeps showers and storms in the forecast for Monday, possibly into early Tuesday. Another shot of cool air arrives by Wednesday, and that could drop afternoon highs into the 70s to around 80° for Wednesday and Thursday, with lows dropping into the 50s each night. Looks like another taste of Fall to begin October!