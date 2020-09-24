Alabama Company to Make Airfield Bomb-clearing Vehicle

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama company has a contract worth nearly $40 million for mine-resistant, laser-equipped vehicles to disarm unexploded bombs and mines at a distance on airfields. The vehicles also have extendable arms to move debris.

The Pentagon’s list of contracts signed Wednesday includes one for Parsons Government Services Inc. of Huntsville to build 13 fully operational vehicles and three systems of spares by September 2023. The notice says the vehicles will let users “effectively identify, disarm and clear unexploded ordnance from an airfield … with little to no collateral damage.”

The Air Force contract is for $39.9 million.

