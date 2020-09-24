Alabama State Nurses Association Elects First Black President

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State Nurses Association (ASNA) has inducted Lindsey Harris, DNP, FNP-BC to be the organization’s president. She becomes the first person of color to hold the position in the organization’s 107 year existence.

“This is truly an honor and I am thankful for the opportunity to serve,” said Harris. “It is very important to be a part of a professional organization in your field. ASNA represents all nurses in the state of Alabama. I wanted to be a part the organization of change, one that influenced policy and gives back to the community.”

Harris, a graduate of Samford University, started her nursing career at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. She worked in a RN internship program as a staff nurse where she gained a great deal of experience as she worked in various parts of the hospital, including women’s health, psychiatry, and general medicine.

Harris completed her Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a concentration in family practice. She also completed the Doctor of Nursing Practice program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2016. Harris is currently working as an Inpatient glycemic control nurse practitioner on the inpatient glycemic management team at UAB Hospital.

“Nurses are the largest workforce in healthcare and the ‘Most Trusted Profession’ as noted by Gallup Poles for the past 18 years in a row,” explained Harris. “As professionals, nurses should be at the policy discussion table. ASNA gives nurses that voice!”

Harris was elected president-elect in 2018. She worked closely with outgoing president, Sarah Wilkinson-Buchmann, DNP, RN during that two-year term.